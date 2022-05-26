Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Shares Down 0.5%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $18.01. Approximately 13,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 113,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Newcrest Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $27.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

