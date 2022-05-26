Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 35.50 ($0.45). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 13,328 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.15. The stock has a market cap of £3.66 million and a P/E ratio of -9.25.

About Newmark Security (LON:NWT)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

