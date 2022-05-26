Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,683 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $90,515,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Newmont by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,222,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,394 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Newmont by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,738,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,872,000 after acquiring an additional 807,159 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.72. 500,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,800,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average is $66.62. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $33,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,013 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

