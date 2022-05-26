NextDAO (NAX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $127,279.00

NextDAO (NAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $872,036.18 and approximately $127,279.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,511.45 or 0.67373351 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00029578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,964.50 or 1.00014904 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00009762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00510904 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,352,379,900 coins and its circulating supply is 2,312,147,791 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.