Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Up 580.0% in May

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 580.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRILY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891. Nomura Research Institute has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

