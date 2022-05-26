Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $647 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $662.97 million.Nordson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.13-$9.37 EPS.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.48. 233,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.61. Nordson has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 167.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 143.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

