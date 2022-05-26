NOV Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

NOV has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. NOV has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NOV to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

NYSE NOV opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.90. NOV has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. Research analysts predict that NOV will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,135,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $747,841,000 after purchasing an additional 532,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,440,000 after purchasing an additional 298,492 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 88.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,874,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,443 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

