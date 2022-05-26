Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will announce $6.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.75 million. Novan posted sales of $750,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 770.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $22.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.08 million to $25.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.34 million, with estimates ranging from $25.22 million to $39.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). Novan had a negative return on equity of 165.01% and a negative net margin of 838.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, Director John W. Palmour bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $70,480. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Novan by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NOVN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. 74,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,766. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $48.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.18.

Novan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.