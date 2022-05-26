Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 369,560 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 369,560 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.7% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,745,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $48.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $707.73. 34,591,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,440,693. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $571.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $917.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $955.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $733.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $912.68.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

