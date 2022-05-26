Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468,842 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.35% of TJX Companies worth $1,224,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,049 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TJX traded up $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $64.11. 10,821,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,678,346. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.80. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

