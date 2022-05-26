Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 350,585 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,585 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,616,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.42.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,025,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,304. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.37 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.22 and a 200 day moving average of $153.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

