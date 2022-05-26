Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Billion Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,961,793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,157,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $74.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,221.51. 302,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,192.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2,288.10.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.79.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

