Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.12 Billion Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,266,795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 367,350 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.9% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Salesforce worth $3,117,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $586,785,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $217,805,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $365,631.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,366,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $609,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,855,301. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.20.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,665,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,315. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $160.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.44, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

