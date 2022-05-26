Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 566,470 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,127,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of NIKE worth $1,854,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,519,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,468. The firm has a market cap of $177.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.25. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

