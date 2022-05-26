Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 299,341 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,354,906 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 299,341 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,472,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

NASDAQ COST traded up $24.88 on Thursday, reaching $464.99. 5,729,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,181. The firm has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $540.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.50 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

