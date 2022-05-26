Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $77.10

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.10 and last traded at $79.17, with a volume of 65603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.51.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.43.

Get Okta alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.14 and a 200 day moving average of $177.82.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The firm had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,135,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 73,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.