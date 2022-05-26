Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.08

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.08 and last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.