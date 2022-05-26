Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.10 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40.10 ($0.50). 2,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 52,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.52).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Orcadian Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of £26.78 million and a PE ratio of -18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.62.

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. It has four licences. The company's key asset is the 100% interest in the Pilot Field with audited proven and probable reserves of 79 million barrels. Orcadian Energy PLC was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

