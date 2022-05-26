Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney Sells 52,312 Shares of Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 52,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $296,085.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,049.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $738.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

