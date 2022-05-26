OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.85. The company had a trading volume of 67,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,480. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.65.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $778,234.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,026.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $383,693.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,378.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,420 shares of company stock worth $1,565,228. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 21.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 27.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 66.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

