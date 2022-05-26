Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $78,455.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Wulf purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 715,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 291,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 532.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 270,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,000.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 186,388 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 44.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 133,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

