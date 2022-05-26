Pallapay Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $296,061.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a total market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $296,061.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 209.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,132.75 or 1.59387451 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 471.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00501188 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031681 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

