Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Receives $25.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

FNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paragon 28 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE FNA opened at $16.60 on Monday. Paragon 28 has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $42,541,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 395,762 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth $13,058,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth $12,611,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 523,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 157,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

