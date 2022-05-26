Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,319,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,070 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $44,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Parsons in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Parsons from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Parsons in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of PSN stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.11. 385,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,140. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

