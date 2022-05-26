Patientory (PTOY) Trading Up 46.7% Over Last Week

Patientory (PTOY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $205,180.81 and $8.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Patientory Profile

Patientory is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

