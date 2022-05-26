PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Boosted by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,900,979. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

