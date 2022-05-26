Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.

Penns Woods Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $160.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.55. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $26.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $28,287.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $594,535.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,550.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,745 shares of company stock worth $156,909. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penns Woods Bancorp (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.