pEOS (PEOS) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

pEOS (PEOS) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $524,966.72 and approximately $447.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 204.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,361.27 or 1.76745308 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 359.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.98 or 0.00509231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030950 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

