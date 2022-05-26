PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1011 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

PermRock Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years. PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

PRT opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

In related news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,781,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,544,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,503 shares of company stock valued at $550,878.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

