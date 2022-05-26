Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Trading Down 1.5%

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 227 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 229 ($2.88). 957,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 896,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.50 ($2.93).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($4.84) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 3.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

In other Petershill Partners news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £320,000 ($402,667.67).

Petershill Partners PLC provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

