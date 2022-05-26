PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Buys $19,684.00 in Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) EVP Michael A. Smith bought 1,400 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $19,684.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,787.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $469.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. PetIQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 44.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PetIQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PetIQ by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

