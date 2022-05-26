Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7.50 Per Share

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PETS opened at GBX 320.40 ($4.03) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 266.80 ($3.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.60). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 324.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 393.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.66) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.98) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.41) to GBX 385 ($4.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.17) to GBX 510 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 484.29 ($6.09).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.