Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7.50 Per Share

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETSGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PETS opened at GBX 320.40 ($4.03) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 266.80 ($3.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.60). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 324.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 393.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.66) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.98) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.41) to GBX 385 ($4.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.17) to GBX 510 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 484.29 ($6.09).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

See Also

Dividend History for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.