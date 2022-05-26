Phantasma Market Cap Hits $29.20 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. Phantasma has a market cap of $29.20 million and approximately $283,625.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000954 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,027.67 or 0.99906013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00032636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014805 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000066 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 105,345,281 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.