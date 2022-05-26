Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX opened at $99.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.32. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

