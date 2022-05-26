PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Update

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the April 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHXHF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

PHX Energy Services stock remained flat at $$4.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

