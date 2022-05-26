Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.97 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.14. 6,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,468. The company has a market capitalization of $115.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 26.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXLW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.69.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $26,630.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Pixelworks by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 148,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 51,767 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Pixelworks by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 85,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 13.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.