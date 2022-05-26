Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $149.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Potbelly will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Potbelly by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Potbelly by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Potbelly by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Potbelly by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Potbelly by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

