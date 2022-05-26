Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Stock Price Down 51.6%

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Rating) shares dropped 51.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.01 and last traded at C$7.20. Approximately 6,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 29,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.87.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.59 million and a PE ratio of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Premium Income Company Profile (TSE:PIC.A)
