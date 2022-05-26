Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sam Crigman Sells 4,448 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CTO Sam Crigman sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $190,329.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 141,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,239.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PCOR opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.52. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.00.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.46.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

