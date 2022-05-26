Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.00 million-$193.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.03 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.14 EPS.
PGNY stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.78. 1,418,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,914. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98. Progyny has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.01.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 125,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $4,922,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,155 shares of company stock valued at $21,618,782. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,779 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,688,000 after purchasing an additional 86,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,690,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Progyny by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 966,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
