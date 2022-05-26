Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.00 million-$193.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.03 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.14 EPS.

PGNY stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.78. 1,418,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,914. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98. Progyny has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.86.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 125,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $4,922,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,155 shares of company stock valued at $21,618,782. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,779 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,688,000 after purchasing an additional 86,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,690,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Progyny by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 966,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

