Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $116.41

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $116.41 and last traded at $117.74, with a volume of 80730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.48.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.42.

The company has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.22 and its 200-day moving average is $153.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Prologis by 69.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

