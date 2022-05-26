Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PEG. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

NYSE PEG opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

