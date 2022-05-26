Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Shares Down 5.2%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.55. 5,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 118,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.

Get Puhui Wealth Investment Management alerts:

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises, as well as offers trust plans and asset management plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.