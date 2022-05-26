Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Trading Down 2%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.17. Approximately 989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qantas Airways in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68.

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

