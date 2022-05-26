Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for 2.0% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Quanta Services worth $25,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after buying an additional 184,705 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Quanta Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Quanta Services by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 163,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.63. 1,760,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.34.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

