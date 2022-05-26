Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Shares Down 8.9%

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Rating) was down 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03). Approximately 5,373,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 12,623,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.69.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (LON:QBT)

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in blockchain, cryptocurrencies, quantum technology, artificial intelligence, leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments especially interactive media sectors.

