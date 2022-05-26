Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 350,000 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.22% of 7 Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in 7 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 7 Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SVNA stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Thursday. 7 Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94.

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 7 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.