Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 400,000 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCXA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $750,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $4,895,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $9,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,850. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

