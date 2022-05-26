Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.55 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFFSU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter worth about $4,856,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII stock remained flat at $$9.96 during trading on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

