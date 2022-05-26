Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQMD stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,966. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

